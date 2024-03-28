Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been charged by the Football Association for allegedly breaching their betting rules.

The 23-year-old is currently serving a separate ten-month suspension from the Italian Football Federation ( FIGC) for betting offences committed during his time with AC Milan.

The fresh charges relate to alleged offences committed after signing for Newcastle in the summer. He is alleged to have breached FA rule E8 50 times by betting on matches between 12 August 2023 and 12 October 2023.

Tonali has until 5 April to respond to the charges.

In a statement, Newcastle said: “Newcastle United acknowledges a misconduct charge received by Sandro Tonali in respect of alleged breaches of FA Betting Rules.

“Sandro continues to fully comply with relevant investigations and he retains the club’s full support.

“Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time.”

Tonali joined Newcastle from Milan in a deal believed to be worth around £60million in July, scoring on his Premier League debut against Aston Villa.

In October last year, he received his ten-month suspension after reaching a plea bargain following an investigation into illegal betting conducted by the Italian Prosecutor’s Officer and the FIGC.

He was also fined €20,000 and ordered to partake in an eight-month course of therapy to address his issues after his agent, Giuseppe Riso, said he was living with a gambling addiction.

