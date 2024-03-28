A primary school in Stockton sent a safeguarding message to parents as a police incident took place nearby.

Tilery Primary School in the Portrack area of the town contacted parents and guardians this morning (28 March) to ask for all children to be taken to the main hall.

It was while officers from Durham Constabulary and Cleveland Police carried out a series of warrants at addresses in the area.

Armed and unarmed police were involved in the activity as part of an ongoing operation, as well as specialist search officers and the dog section.

Just after 8am, the school on St Ann's Terrace posted on social media: "Due to an ongoing police incident on the Portrack estate, if your child is coming to school, can you please take them to the main hall."

Cordons remain in place. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Two hours later, the school updated parents, thanking them for their understanding and saying that children were back in classes.

The post on social media said: "THANK YOU to all parents, carers and families for your patience and understanding this morning.The safety of our children, staff and community is our highest priority and we followed our safeguarding procedures to ensure this.

"Children are now back in classes and we will keep you updated on the situation."

In a statement about the activity, Durham Constabulary said: "Police are currently carrying out a series of warrants in the Stockton area as part of an ongoing operation.

"Armed and unarmed officers from Durham Constabulary and Cleveland Police are involved in the activity as well as specialist search officers and dog section.

"A cordon remains in place at these addresses.

"We will issue further information on this activity as soon as possible."

