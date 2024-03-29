A historic watch house that has played a key role in helping to save lives off the North East coast has reopened to the public.

The Watch House Museum run by the Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade (TVLB) is a watch house with national significance dating back to 1864 when TVLB became the first volunteer life brigade to be formed.

Over 160 years, the building has collected a number of artefacts from throughout the North East’s rich maritime history.

The building continues to play a pivotal role in saving lives as it is an operational base for the coastguard and emergency services.

T he museum opened its doors to visitors on Friday 29 March after a period of closure.

Members of the public can see the new addition of a fully restored cart which would have originally been used with horses to take men and their rescue kit to the callout scene.

Located on the Tynemouth Headland at Spanish Battery, the museum has a distinctive wooden structure comprising two towers and a main hall.

It means those on watch can see out to sea and over the mouth of the river Tyne - near the infamous Black Middens rocks which have grounded many a ship over the years.

Exhibits at the museum include old photographs, documents, and paintings relating to the TVLB since its formation. There is also a selection of recovered items from local shipwrecks, including ships’ bells and figureheads.

In 2014 the tower underwent major restoration works funded by North Tyneside Council the Heritage Lottery Fund.

