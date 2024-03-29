A pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle in Newcastle has been named by police.

Andrew Murphy, from Gateshead, died following the incident on the Great North Road in Jesmond in the early hours of Thursday.

Police said the crash was reported just before 3am.

Emergency services attended but the 40-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Murphy's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to assist.

Officers are appealing to the public for information which may help trace his movements before the incident occurred.

Sergeant John Sanderson, of Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “As ever, our thoughts remain with Andrew’s family who have had to come to terms with the heart-breaking loss of their loved one.

“It is for them we will continue to conduct a thorough investigation and find answers for the questions they will undoubtedly have.”

Sgt Sanderson continued: “As part of that investigation, we’re looking for the public’s help to establish where Andrew was during the evening of Wednesday 27 March, into the early hours of Thursday 28 March.

“We believe Andrew was in and around Newcastle City Centre before this tragedy occurred, so we’re asking for anyone who believes they witnessed him at any point during the night to get in touch so we can establish his movements.

“We are also particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have any footage of the moments leading up to the collision, in particular, if you were travelling in either direction on Great North Road between Blue House Roundabout – or in and around the centre of Newcastle that evening or into the early morning.

“Any information you can provide can help us – no matter how small.”

Anyone with information should use the ‘Report’ page on the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting reference number NP-20240328-0058.

