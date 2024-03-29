Suspected bones have been found on Seaburn beach in Sunderland.

Police were called just before 1.30pm on Friday 29 March - the beginning of the Easter weekend - to reports of w hat is thought to be bones, being found on the beach near Queen's Parade.

Specialist officers are now working in the area to recover the suspected remains.

There were lots of people visiting the coast for Good Friday. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A Northumbria Police spokesperson told ITV Tyne Tees: “Shortly before 1.30pm today (Friday), police received a report of suspected bones being found on Seaburn Beach, near Queen's Parade.

"There is an increased police presence in the area whilst specialist officers work to recover the suspected remains.

“Enquiries remain ongoing into the discovery."

