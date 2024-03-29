A young footballer from Wearside has made Easter a little bit sweeter for children in Sunderland Royal Hospital.

William Fletcher from Whitburn dug into his own pockets to buy some of those in the city's hospital an Easter egg.

The idea came about after he wanted to thank people for supporting his football clubs' fundraising efforts to go away on trips this summer.

The eight-year-old, who plays for Herrington FC Under 9s, plans to visit Blackpool later this year with the club, and Holland with the South Shields FC Academy.

To give something back, William used his own pocket money to buy 40 Easter eggs for those in Sunderland Royal Hospital where his mum Sarah works as a healthcare assistant.

After talking to the manager about William's plans, an offer was made to match the gifts, meaning 80 chocolate treats would be given out.

William had help to deliver the goodies from his brother Jacob and Henry. Credit: South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

Calling in help from his brothers Jacob, 11, and Henry, five, as well as his dad Richard 48, the family handed out the eggs on the children’s wards, its paediatric emergency department and at its outpatient clinics held at the Niall Quinn Children’s Centre.

His actions also won him praise from Sunderland AFC player Jack Clarke.

Michelle Cockburn, directorate manager support for paediatric and child health, arrangedfor a video message from SAFC midfielder Clarke to be sent to him, congratulating him forhis efforts following the visit.

Sarah, William's mum, said: “Everyone has been so generous, buying tickets for events we’ve planned and made donations, William really wanted to do something to give back.

“It was all his own money and he decided he wanted to give out some Easter eggs andbecause I work at the hospital, we thought that would be a good idea."

Sarah continued: “I spoke to Michelle and she was absolutely fantastic and made him feel so welcome. She helped with a trolley and they went out and about helping give people the eggs on the wards, down in the Emergency Department and at the Niall Quinn Children’s Centre.

“Michelle had asked who William’s favourite player was and helped with the video. We kept it to show him at the end, after all the eggs had been given out.

“It was brilliant, he said congratulations for all his work at the hospital and for what he did to help others and said he hoped he was doing well. It was such a kind thing for Jack to do and we’re grateful it was all arranged for William. It was great to see his face when he watched it.”

William with his brothers who helped give out the Easter eggs to those in hospital. Credit: South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

Laura Hayden-Duck, matron at paediatric and child health at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, added: “This was such a lovely thing for William to do. Thank you from all of us for your act of kindness.

“Something like this goes a long way to make a hospital stay a better one or raises a smile if they’re visiting for an appointment. It also really cheers up their family too.”

