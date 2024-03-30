CCTV images released in search for missing North Yorkshire man

Officers searching for a missing man from North Yorkshire have released CCTV images as part of a fresh appeal to find him.

Alex Weatherley, aged 34, has been missing since Thursday 28 March and police say they have concerns regarding his welfare and wellbeing.

He has ties to Great Ayton.

CCTV images show Alex in the area of Norton duck pond at 10.54 on Thursday 28 March.

This image is believed to show Alex Weatherley near Norton Duck Pond. Credit: Cleveland Police

Further images have been released from later the same day which police believe could show him at a zebra crossing in Sedgefield. The images were taken at 2.45pm the same day.

Officers believe this image could show missing man Alex Weatherley in Sedgefield later the same day. Credit: Cleveland Police

Alex is described as white, 6’4” tall with short brown hair and of a slim build. He is wearing a long green parka coat, blue jeans, and black Adidas trainers.

Anyone who might have information is urged to contact Cleveland Police directly.

Officers are also encouraging Alex himself to get in touch.

