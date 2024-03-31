Appeal for information after alleged stabbing in Grangetown

Police are appealing for information after an alleged stabbing in Grangetown.

Officers were called to an incident on Birchington Avenue at around 12.30am on Easter Sunday (31 March).

They located a man who had suffered multiple stab wounds and he was taken to James Cook University Hospital.

He remains there in a critical but stable condition.

The incident is not believed to be linked to a separate reported stabbing in Redcar later the same morning.

Cleveland Police are investigating and urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who might have relevant CCTV footage.

Anyone who might be able to help with their enquiries is urged to contact them directly via 101, quoting reference number 057897.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.