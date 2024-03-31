Man in 'critical but stable condition' after stabbing in Redcar

A man is in a 'critical but stable condition' after suffering stab wounds in Redcar.

Emergency services were called to Redcar High Street, near Wilkinsons at around 5.20am on Easter Sunday (31 March).

On arrival, they found the man had suffered multiple stab wounds and he was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment.

The incident is believed to be unrelated to a separate reported stabbing in Grangetown earlier the same morning.

Officers say investigations are continuing and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who might have CCTV footage from the time is also urged to contact police.

Reports can be made directly to Cleveland Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 057963.

