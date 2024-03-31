Newcastle United club captain Jamaal Lascelles will miss the rest of the season through injury as he adds to Eddie Howe's selection headaches for the final nine games of the season.

The high of the Magpies' dramatic 4-3 win over West Ham on Easter Saturday was short-lived as the club confirmed that Lascelles has ruptured a cruciate ligament in his right knee, keeping him out for six to nine months.

The 30-year-old consulted a specialist after being forced off 17 minutes into the game and is expected to undergo surgery next week.

A statement from the club said: "Newcastle United can confirm that club captain Jamaal Lascelles suffered a rupture to the ACL in his right knee during Saturday's victory over West Ham United.

"After seeing a specialist consultant, he is expected to undergo surgery next week and will be out for 6-9 months. Everyone at #NUFC extends their best wishes to Jamaal for a full and speedy recovery."

Tino Livramento left the field through injury, while Anthony Gordon was sent off for a second bookable offence. Credit: PA Images

Injuries to Sven Botman and Kieran Trippier mean there are limited options for Eddie Howe in defence.

Defender Tino Livramento and attacker Miguel Almiron were also forced off in the game at St James' Park, with both now a doubt for Tuesday's Premier League clash with Everton.

The Magpies will also be without Anthony Gordon who is suspended, after the forward was sent off for a second bookable offence after kicking the ball away.

Also out for Newcastle at the moment are midfielder Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Callum Wilson and first choice goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Newcastle took an early lead through an Alexander Isak penalty, after Anthony Gordon was brought down in the box.

However the home side found themselves pegged back at half time through goals from Michail Antonio and Mohammed Kudus.

A goal from Jarrod Bowen shortly after the break seemed to put the game beyond reach, but Eddie Howe's side clawed their way back into the match.

A second Isak penalty reduced the deficit to a goal, before two goals from substitute Harvey Barnes sealed an emphatic comeback win for Newcastle.

Harvey Barnes weighed in with two goals, including the winner at St James' Park. Credit: PA Images

It was a victorious return for Barnes, whose first season on Tyneside has been hampered by injury.

When asked about his match-winning performance, Howe said: "That will do him the world of good.

"All attacking players want to score, and need to score to feel good about their games and feel confident. He has scored goals for us when he's been fit, so hopefully he can stay fit now and keep going."

