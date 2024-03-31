Tributes to 'gentle giant' who died in alleged assault in North Tyneside

The family of a man who died in an alleged assault on North Tyneside have issued a heartbreaking tribute to him, describing him as a 'gentle giant'.

Andrew Darn, 35, suffered serious injuries at the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate in North Shields on Wednesday 28 March. Despite the best efforts of emergency services to save him, he died at the scene.

Andrew's family described him as a doting father, partner, son and grandson who was "well-loved by everyone - kind-hearted and soft.”

His mother and father said: “We have lost a very big part of our life”.

“Andrew joined us in this world as soon as he possibly could as a baby, he just wanted to meet us.”

“He had three loves in his life: work, Steph and the kids, and fishing – not necessarily in that order! He loved carp fishing and would go as often as he could. As long as he was fishing, he was happy.”

“We just can’t believe he’s been taken from us. His babies don’t know where he is.”

Andrew Darn's family described him as a 'gentle giant' Credit: Family photo

Andrew also leaves behind a partner of 18 years and three young children. His partner Stephanie said: “Andrew was our whole world, as we were his.

“I don’t have many words. Just that he is gone too soon, and we loved him. It’s not fair on the kids.

“He’s my best friend – I’ve lost my best friend, my other half. My heart hurts.

“I’ve got this pain in my chest since I was told, and I don’t know what to do to make it go away. I don’t want to get out of bed, but I had to for the kids. We’ve lost everything.”

A 68-year-old man appeared before magistrates on Saturday 31 March, charged with murder and possession of a pointed article. He is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court at the end of April.

