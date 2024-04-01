A new urgent care centre has opened its doors on Teesside.

The facility at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough will be open for 24 hours a day from Monday 1 April.

The urgent care centre at Redcar Primary Care Hospital is also extending its hours so it is open until midnight.

The service will treat patients with a range of minor illnesses and injuries.

Andy Hebron, clinical director for emergency care at South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Patients should continue to contact their GP, pharmacist or 111 for non-urgent health issues, but if they have a minor illness or injury that needs urgent attention, our centres are here to help.

“This alliance is great news for our patients as they can now access the same care and treatment at all four Teesside centres including our new Middlesbrough centre which is situated next to the James Cook emergency department.”

It is hoped the service, which will be jointly run by an alliance of four health organisations - North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) and Hartlepool and Stockton Health (H&SH) GP federation – will help reduce pressures on busy emergency departments.

What minor illnesses and injuries can be treated at urgent care centre?

- Strains and sprains

- Suspected broken bones

- Minor head injuries

- Cuts and grazes

- Bites and stings, minor scalds and burns

- Ear and throat infections

- Skin infections and rashes

- Eye problems

- Coughs and colds

- Feverish illness

- Abdominal pain

- Vomiting and diarrhoea

- Urinary tract infections

Patients who are unwell and need to access urgent care at any of the Teesside centres are advised to visit 111.nhs.uk or call NHS 111 first so an appointment can be made where appropriate.

For minor injuries patients can walk into all four centres without an appointment.

Urgent care facilities are also available at the University Hospital of North Tees and the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

