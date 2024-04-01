Two people have been arrested following an alleged stabbing on Teesside.

A man is in hospital in a critical but stable condition after sustaining a stab wound in the Grangetown area of Middlesbrough on Sunday 31 March.

The incident happened at 12:30am in Birchington Avenue.

A 20-year-old woman from Darlington and a 21-year-old man from Redcar have both been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

They remain in custody while inquiries continue.

Police are asking any witnesses who have not yet come forward to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 057897.

