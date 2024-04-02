A planned bus strike in Northumberland has been cancelled after workers accepted a new pay offer.

More than 300 drivers and engineers at Arriva's depots in Blyth and Ashington had voted to go on strike later this month.

Arriva North East confirmed that members of Unite the Union have agreed to accept a revised pay offer and to suspend the industrial action planned from 7-13 April.

Before the new deal was agreed, Unite had claimed that the drivers were paid less than those employed by other companies in the region, including Go North East and Stagecoach.

