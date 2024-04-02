Police are investigating after gunshots were fired at a house in a County Durham village.

The firearm was discharged outside a property in Staindrop, between Bishop Auckland and Barnard Castle, on Friday 29 March.

A spokesperson for Durham Police said a vehicle pulled up outside an address in Grice Court at about 9:20pm and a firearm was discharged towards the house.

No-one was injured in the incident, although the householder was at home at the time.

A police cordon remains in place at the semi-detached home while forensic examinations continue.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “This was an extremely dangerous incident in which a firearm was discharged towards a house.

“Following our initial investigations we are confident that this has been a targeted attack and that there was no intention to cause harm to the wider public.

“Firearms incidents are very rare in County Durham and we will make every possible effort to find those responsible for this attack and bring them before court.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information about those responsible, should call police as a matter of urgency."

Detectives have carried out house-to-house enquiries in the area and have examined CCTV footage from the scene.

Officers are also appealing for any dashcam footage showing a vehicle in the Grice Court area in the moments immediately before or after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting incident 422 of 29 March.

