A man who was riding a suspected stolen motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was involved in a crash following a police pursuit.

Front Street, in Chester-le-Street was closed for several hours on Tuesday 2 April while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Durham Police confirmed an officer had "briefly pursued" a suspected stolen motorcycle just after 10:30am.

The motorcyclist suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle.

Emergency services attended the incident. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

He was arrested in connection with the incident and released while he receives treatment.

A 12-year-old boy also needed medical treatment after being struck by some debris.

An investigation is underway and any witnesses are asked to get in touch with officers. Anyone with information is asked to email sciu@durham.police.uk, quoting incident reference 109 of April 2.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…