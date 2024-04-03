A19 reopens after being closed due to explosive device

The A19 has been reopened on Teesside after it was closed in both directions due to an explosive device.

The road had been shut for several hours.

National Highways North East said there were long delays in both directions during the afternoon due to the closure between the junctions for Wolviston (A689) and the A179 at Sheraton, north of Hartlepool.

In a post on social media shortly after 4pm, Cleveland Police had asked people to find alternative routes while the suspected explosive device was taken to a garage and examined by EOD.

It was around 7pm when the force posted again to say the road had been reopened and the explosive had been disposed of in a controlled explosion on nearby farmland.

It said: "The A19, which was closed around the Hartlepool area while EOD colleagues dealt with an explosive device, has re-opened. The device was disposed of in a controlled explosion on nearby farmland."Thanks to all motorists and other emergency services/partners for your support."

