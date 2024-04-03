Police have confirmed bones found on a popular Sunderland beach are human remains.

Specialist officers attended the beach near Queen's Parade, at Seaburn, following a report just before 1.30pm on Good Friday.

Northumbria Police have now confirmed the remains are human.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We have received reports of bones or suspected body parts being found at Seaburn and Roker beaches in Sunderland over recent weeks.

"We have now confirmed that some of these are human and we are currently treating the discoveries as unexplained."

The discovery follows suspected human remains being found on Marine Walk, near to Roker Beach, on 13 February.

The police spokesperson continued: "Enquiries remain ongoing and we anticipate it will take some time before we are able to provide any further updates.

"Anyone with concerns or information can report these to police using the 'Report' page of our website.”

