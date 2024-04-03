Play Brightcove video

Kris Jepson went to see Jermain Defoe's new football academy in action.

Former Sunderland and England striker Jermain Defoe is set to open a new football academy in East Durham.

The ex-footballer, who also had stints at Tottenham and Rangers, has teamed up with East Durham College to launch The Jermain Defoe Football Academy in September 2024.

It aims to provide both male and female students with the opportunity to develop their football talent, whilst also benefiting from academic tuition from sport lecturers at the college.

Defoe, who is a patron of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, said he felt an affiliation with the North East through his time playing for Sunderland.

He said: "I’ve always had special feeling here, you know, I watch games and stuff like that.

"I wanted to give something back to these kids. I wanted to create an environment where they can come and play football, not just play football, but have a programme where they can do something in sport. Something to look forward to."

Jermain Defoe at East Durham College Credit: ITV News

On the pitch, students will develop their skills through regular training with UEFA-licensed coaches, including former Sunderland defender, Darren Holloway, and special sessions with Defoe.

They will also benefit from performance video analysis, onsite physiotherapy, strength and conditioning training and the opportunity to compete in regional leagues and national cup competitions.

Mr Defoe added: "Me coaching at Tottenham, hopefully I’ll be able to get some of the coaches up and do a session and get that level of coaching.

"And you never know, by doing that, one of these might be playing for Sunderland or Newcastle, whoever it is, Middlesbrough, clubs close one day. You just never know but it’s something I’m looking forward to and for me the most important thing is that they enjoy what they’re doing.

"I think life skills are important and just being in an environment where you’re learning everyday. It’s not just about football. You know, you might want to become a physio, for instance. It’s a big part of the game where you have to learn about the body and so many other things as well, so I didn’t want it just to be about kicking a ball."

Jermain Defoe at East Durham College Credit: ITV News

Off the pitch, the students will study on a Sports Coaching and Development Level 2 or Level 3 programme designed to develop academic, leadership and employability skills.

This programme will provide real working environments and opportunities for students to progress to higher education, apprenticeships, full-time employment and US scholarship pathways.

Jonathan Ramshaw, a sports lecturer at East Durham College, said: "The coaching will involve tailored sessions around developing technical, tactical and physical development and then from there, they’ll then study a sports coaching course, which will develop them in terms of delivering sessions and actually develop their skills in terms of the academia."

