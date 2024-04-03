A man has been charged with attempted murder following an investigation into a fire at a barbershop in Newcastle last year.

Emergency services received a report of a fire at Amed's on Stamfordham Road, in the Westerhope area of the city, at 10:05am on 23 May 2023.

Officers and emergency services attended the scene and four people were admitted to hospital.

All four people have since been discharged.

A full investigation into the cause of the fire was immediately launched.

Northumbria Police said on Wednesday 3 April that Dilovan Sindi, 39, of Sulgrave Road, Washington, had been charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of arson with intent to endanger life.

He is due to appear before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday afternoon.

