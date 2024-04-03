A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an alleged stabbing on Teesside.

The incident happened at 12.30am on Sunday 31 March on Birchington Avenue, in the Grangetown area of Middlesbrough.

A man suffered stab wounds and was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The 21-year-old from Redcar appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 2 April and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

A 20-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Any witnesses who have not yet come forward are asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 057897.

