The A19 has been closed on Teesside due to a suspected explosive device.

National Highways North East said there were long delays in both directions due to the closure between the junctions for Wolviston (A689) and the A179 at Sheraton, north of Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police confirmed on social media that the closure was a result of a suspected explosive device which had been taken to a garage to be examined by specialists.

In a post on Facebook shortly after 4pm, the force said: "The A19 is currently closed in both directions between A689 Wolviston and the A179.

"This is due to a suspected explosive device being taken to a garage and waiting to be examined by EOD.

"Please find alternative routes and thank you for your patience."

