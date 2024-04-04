A folk singer from Teesside has spoken out against accent prejudice after a jibe about her "lower class northern accent" from an online critic.

Amelia Coburn, from Middlesbrough, condemned a review of her album from a member of public which described her accent has not "quite fit[ting] the style of music".

The singer and musician told ITV Tyne Tees that while she believed the remark stemmed from a place of "ignorance", she hoped sharing it would make people think again before making "sweeping generalisations".

"Just stereotyping me as working class, or being stereotyped as being thick or unintelligent is just mad because it's not always true," she said. "It's weird that this prejudice is openly accepted."

Amelia posted on social media about the remark she received, and said she was overwhelmed by the response from those who had experienced similar negative feedback as a result of their accents.

"I couldn't believe how many people had gone through the same thing - not just in the North East but all across the country," she said.

"Two hundred people replied on Twitter. It was quite nice to have that solidarity from other people."

The singer said it was not the first time her accent had attracted unwelcome attention which "crossed the line".

"I've had teachers say if you're in a job interview for example that I should tone down my accent or the way I speak so I can be taken seriously," she explained.

"I've gone to uni and I've had not just had students but lecturers take the mick out of how I speak or how I say things."

For Amelia, as a folk singer however, her identity and northern roots are something she celebrates in her music.

Amelia Coburn's accent can be detected in a song from her new album which was filmed at South Gare in Redcar Credit: Amelia Coburn, YouTube

"I'm really proud of being from Teesside. I always have been. I went to uni and I came back home because I love it. That does run through my music.

"Growing up in Middlesbrough, near the coast, I've got a lot of maritime themes that pervade my lyrics. I've always wanted be a champion of the area in my music, and have the accent and not change the way I am for other people."

Alex Cunningham MP, speaking out in support of Amelia on X, said: "This is simply appalling that anyone can be discriminated against in this way. I'm proud to be a Scot AND an adopted Teessider thus the at times confusing accent."

