Two men have been jailed for forcing their way into a 72-year-old's home and threatening him with weapons.

Kirk Scotland, 39, and Brian Crutchley, 33, barged into the property in Middlesbrough on 17 September 2023 armed with weapons including a hammer.

They held the victim down, searching his wallet and pockets before stealing some items of furniture.

Six days later, the pair returned to the property and let themselves in with a key they had taken. Whilst inside, they again went through the victim’s pockets before leaving.

The incidents were reported to Cleveland Police and the pair were arrested amid an investigation.

Scotland, from Middlesbrough, and Crutchley, from Hartlepool, were both charged with burglary and robbery.

The men were sentenced at Teesside Crown Court. Credit: PA

Scotland pleaded guilty to the charges on 25 March 2024. Crutchley initially pleaded not guilty to both charges but was found guilty of burglary after a trial at Teesside Crown Court.

On Thursday 28 March, they both appeared at Teesside Crown Court for sentencing where Scotland was jailed for seven years and Crutchley was jailed for three years and four months.

Both Crutchley and Scotland were also issued with lifetime restraining orders to protect the victim.

Investigating officer PC Corey Gosling said: “This was a terrifying experience for the victim who showed an amazing amount of courage to attend court and give evidence.

“I hope the victim can take some comfort in the fact that Scotland and Crutchley are now serving their custodial sentences and are unable to cause harm to anyone else.

“This type of crime is extremely intrusive and we will continue to pursue those who are causing the most harm to our communities. If anyone would like to report an incident to us, please call 101 or report online via the Cleveland Police website.”

