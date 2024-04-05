Eight people have been arrested after a reported firearm incident in Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Police officers attended a number of addresses in the Eston area on the evening of Thursday 4 April, where the arrests were made.

It came after the force received a report of a firearms incident in the early hours of Monday 1 April at Richmond Court in Grangetown.

A 40-year-old man remains in hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two males aged 17 and 18 were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Six others including a 25-year-old woman and five males aged 17, 21, 33, 43 and 45 were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All remain in police custody at this time.

Cleveland Police says it is continuing to carry out patrols in the local area to provide reassurance to the community and officers remain in the area whilst property searches are carried out.

The incident is believed to have been a targeted attack and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the community at this time.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information or any relevant CCTV footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 058588.

