The candidates for the regional mayoral elections have been formally announced.

Polling day for the elections takes place on Thursday 2 May, alongside ballots for the local councils and Police and Crime Commissioners.

It is the first time that voters in Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland will go to the polls to elect a North East mayor.

The candidates standing in the North East Mayoral election:

Paul Donaghy - Reform UK

Jamie Driscoll - Independent

Andrew Gray - Green Party

Aidan John King - Liberal Democrats

Kim McGuinness - Labour

Guy Renner-Thomspon - Conservatives

Elsewhere, three candidates will contest the Tees Valley Combined Authority Mayoral Election.

The candidates standing in the Tees Valley Combined Authority Mayoral election:

Ben Houchen - Conservatives

Chris McEwan - Labour

Simon Thorley - Liberal Democrats

The last election for this position was in 2017, when the incumbent mayor, Lord Houchen, was elected.

