A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing on Teesside.

The incident happened on Central Avenue in Middlesbrough on Thursday 4 April at 2:25pm, where a man sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries to his hand.

He was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment and was subsequently released following treatment.

A 21-year-old man was arrested and taken to police custody for questioning and now been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information and are asking people to call 101, quoting reference 060754.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

