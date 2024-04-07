Man missing in River Wear as Storm Kathleen batters the UK

A man is missing after getting into trouble in the River Wear in Sunderland.Three RNLI lifeboats from Sunderland and Tynemouth, the Port of Sunderland patrol boat and Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick were involved in the search launched at 5pm Saturday 6 April.

Emergency services tackled the high winds and bad conditions at sea brought by Storm Kathleen.

A coastguard helicopter from Prestwick joined the search.

The man entered the water near Sunderland University accommodation at Panns Bank. A second man, who attempted to rescue him, managed to get himself out of the water.

The search was extended out to sea as far as Marsden because of strong currents and high winds but was called off after four hours.

Search and rescue teams scoured the north sea in a search for the missing man. Credit: Marine Traffic

"It was very difficult conditions for everybody involved," explained Paul Nicholson, Sunderland RNLI.

"[There was] extremely strong wind blowing down the river, making tidal currents very difficult for the crews to manoeuvre the boats but also, in terms of calculating the search area for the missing casualty. We estimate there was in the region of 5 knotts of tidal current heading out to sea at the time.

"Unfortunately despite the best efforts of everybody involved the original casualty is still missing."

The second man, who attempted a rescue, was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital after managing to get himself out of the river.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...