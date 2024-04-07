Three arrested after second firearms incident on Teesside in a week

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a second firearms incident in a week on Teesside.

A large presence was reported in the Grangetown area of Middlesbrough on Sunday 7 April, with officers attending several addresses, including a property on Wilton Way.

A 20-year-old man sustained minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

Three men aged 29, 28 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken in to police custody.

Eight people were arrested on Friday 5 April, in relation a connected firearms incident at a house on Richmond Court in Grangetown on Easter Monday.

The first alleged incident took place on Richmond Court in Grangetown on Easter Monday. Credit: Google Maps

One of these, a 17-year-old male, has been charged with criminal damage. The others have been bailed pending further enquiries.

The incidents are believed to have been targeted attacks and Cleveland Police said "there should not be any wider threat to the community at this time".

Officers say residents in these areas can expect to see a continued police presence, with officers granted authority for additional stop and search powers for the next 24 hours.

The visible police presence will continue for the next few days as reassurance patrols are carried out in the community.

