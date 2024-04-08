Barriers are in place along the River Tyne ahead of high tides which are expected to cause flooding.

The Environment Agency deployed 185 metres of temporary barriers on Newcastle Quayside on Monday 8 April as it issued a flood warning due to high tides this afternoon and over the coming days.

The Environment Agency said: " We are expecting higher than normal tides over the next 3 days and as a result we may issue further alerts or warnings.

"Our incident rooms are open. We are closely monitoring the situation and have deployed the temporary barrier at Newcastle Quayside."

They added: "Please be careful along riverside footpaths and low lying land and roads which may be flooded. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one."

Flooding is expected at Willington Boat Club, Wincomblee Estates in Walker, Newcastle Quayside from Wetherspoon's Pub to Broad Chare, Brama Teams Industrial Park, Ravensworth Road and TAM Tyres at Clockmill Road between 3pm and 4pm on Monday.

The barriers are in place to reduce the risk of flooding to 87 commercial properties on the Quayside.

