A 25-year-old man died following a crash in the early hours of the morning.

Joseph Potts, from Middlesbrough, was the driver and sole occupant of the white BMW 1 Series which crashed at 12.20am on Sunday 7 April.

Durham Police said the young man was travelling towards Darlington from Middlesbrough on the A66 when he crashed on the Great Burdon roundabout.

He died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have any dashcam footage of the vehicle travelling from the Middlesbrough area to Darlington on the A66 prior to the incident to come forward.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or seen the car before the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, or email sciu@durham.police.uk

