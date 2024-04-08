A man has been sentenced to five years behind bars after torching several cars in a spate of "dangerous and destructive" arson in Hartlepool.

David William Jenkins, 32, was sentenced on Monday 8 April having pleaded guilty to 12 counts of arson and causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Jonny Blair spoke to residents affected by the spree of arsons carried out over three nights in Hartlepool last year.

While two of the incidents happened in February 2023, most of the damage was caused during one single night last summer.

Vehicles were set alight on Caledonian Road, Baden Street, Shrewsbury Street, Lansdowne Road, Osbourne Road and Brinkburn Road on 19 and 28 Feb and 18 August last year.

Following a hearing at Teesside Crown Court, DC Simon Lowther, of Hartlepool CID said: “This spate of arson was dangerous and destructive, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage and fear in the community.

"Jenkins endangered the lives of those living in these areas, with the risk of the fires spreading to houses nearby.”

A trail of destruction was left by David William Jenkins after his spree in August last year. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Hartlepool District Commander, Superintendent Martin Hopps said: “I’d like to place on record my thanks to the officers involved in this case. Their skill and determination ensured Jenkins faced punishment for his actions. His sentence today will hopefully offer some justice to the victims of these crimes.

“I would like to thank the community for their patience and support during this investigation, I know the effect of these crimes were felt throughout the community and I hope this goes some way to reassure them.”

Jenkins was sentenced to five years in prison plus two years on extended licence.

