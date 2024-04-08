Police have named a man wanted in connection with two shootings on Teesside.

Cleveland Police are appealing for help to locate 21-year-old Liam McElvaney, known to be from the Grangetown area of Teesside, in connection with the incidents.

The two shootings, which occurred in less than a week, resulted in high profile police operations in the town.

The first happened on Easter Monday (1 April) and the second in the early hours of Saturday.

Various addresses in the area have been raided by police. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

In response to the gun violence, armed police have raided various addresses in the area, blocked access to some streets and made 13 arrests for various suspected offences including attempted murder.

Police have released McElvaney's name and photograph amid mounting tension in Grangetown.

Superintendent Emily Harrison, district commander Redcar and Cleveland Police, said: "We believe these attacks are targeted so we have matrix units and specialist units out on reassurance patrols.

"We've made 13 arrests in the last four days and will continue to make these arrests in relation to the perpetrator and anyone who is assisting them.

"This is the most serious of offences. We want to reassure the people of Grangetown that we are out there seeking these people trying to bring them to justice."

Eight people were arrested on Thursday 4 April and a further three on Saturday.

Further to those arrests, a 14-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday 7 April and a 29-year-old woman was arrested on Monday 8 April.

Sup Int Harrison added: "We need the public to help us stop these incidents before someone gets seriously hurt or even killed."

The force's Matrix team works to address "emerging threats of serious and organised crime". Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The force's Matrix team, launched in January 2024, works to reduce and eradicate "emerging threats of serious and organised crime to tackle more criminals and protect communities further".

Anyone with information on Liam McElvaney’s whereabouts is asked to call 101.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Always call 999 in an emergency.

