Searches are ongoing in the River Wear for a man who went missing in the water at the weekend.

Rescue teams are continuing on Monday (8 April) to search for t he man who got into trouble after entering the river, near Sunderland University accommodation at Panns Bank, on Saturday 6 April.

Three RNLI lifeboats from Sunderland and Tynemouth, the Port of Sunderland patrol boat and Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick have been involved in the search.

Emergency services tackled high winds and bad conditions at sea brought by Storm Kathleen on both Saturday and Sunday.

Search and rescue teams scoured the north sea in a search for the missing man. Credit: Marine Traffic

A second man, who attempted to rescue the missing man, managed to get himself out of the water and was taken to hospital.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson previously said: “Shortly after 5pm on Saturday, April 6, we received a report of concern for two males who were seen in the River Wear near to Panns Bank in Sunderland.

“Emergency services were deployed to the scene where one of the men had brought himself out of the water."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...