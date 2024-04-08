NHS workers on Teesside have begun a three-day strike in a row over pay.

More than 1,000 healthcare assistants at North Tees & Hartlepool and South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trusts will walk out for 72 hours from Monday 8 April.

Unison, the union which represents the workers, say they are calling for better pay to reflect the work they have been doing.

Meanwhile, both trusts say they are moving staff up where appropriate.

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees, Clare Williams, from Unison, said: "I think it's a real shame that healthcare assistants have been forced into taking further strike action because the trust is just refusing to negotiate with unison.

"They are re-banding so staff get paid for the work they are doing, clinical work on a daily basis, but they also need to negotiate with Unison an appropriate deal on backpay.

"Many of these healthcare assistants have worked for years above their pay band."

This is the second time healthcare assistants in the region have staged strike action in the ongoing pay dispute.

Ms Williams continued: "It's really tough, we are in a cost of living crisis. Healthcare assistants are some of the lowest paid staff. Indeed, many of them are earning a penny above the national minimum wage.

"It's not unreasonable for them to say 'pay us at the proper rate for the work we are doing'. It's clinical work, looking after all of us and our loved ones.

"The trusts need to negotiate an appropriate length of back pay, that recognises all of the years people have been working under their adequate pay band."

A spokesperson for North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust and South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: "We recognise and appreciate the huge contribution that healthcare assistants make to our patients.

“Since the elements of these roles were clarified nationally, we have been working closely with trade union colleagues to move our healthcare assistants to these grades where applicable.

"Our trusts support this move and the benefits to our HCA workforce and therefore have committed to back pay dating back to July 2021 - the date the national job profile for the clinical support worker role changed.

“During the strike action, we will once again be prioritising urgent and emergency care to protect patient safety and ensure those in life-threatening emergencies can receive the best possible care."

The trusts are reminding all patients to attend appointments unless they have been rescheduled.

