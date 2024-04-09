Flood warnings and alerts have been issued for areas across the North East and North Yorkshire due to high tides.

The Environment Agency says flooding is expected along the River Tyne around Newcastle's Quayside and at the coast on North Tyneside and at Staithes in North Yorkshire.

Forecast high tides, strong winds and overtopping waves have prompted the warnings which are in place on Tuesday (9 April) afternoon.

It follows the installation of 185 metres of temporary flood barriers on Newcastle's Quayside on Monday in a bid to help protect 87 properties from flooding.

There are also five flood alerts in place for the region meaning flooding is possible. These encompass the Tyne estuary, Tyne and Wear and Northumberland coasts, the Lower Ouse and Upper River Ouse.

Barriers are in place on Newcastle Quayside to help protect almost 90 businesses from flooding. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Here is a full breakdown of the warnings and alerts in place

- Flood warning for North Sea at Staithes: Overtopping waves and flooding from high sea levels is possible on Tuesday between 3:45pm and 5pm. Areas most at risk include properties bordering Staithes Beck, including those on Beckside and the High Street down to the Cod and Lobster public house.

- Flood warning for North Sea at Whitley Bay, Cullercoats and Tynemouth: Issued due to the high tide, strong winds and wave overtopping forecast between on Tuesday 4:30pm and 6:30pm. Flooding is expected at properties including Whitley Sands Refreshment Kiosk, Robinson Crusoe's Cafe at Tynemouth Longsands, Tynemouth Sailing Club and the area at Cullercoats Bay around the Lifeboat Station and the Dove Marine Laboratory.

- Flood warning for Tyne estuary at Newcastle Quayside, Low Walker, Lower Derwenthaugh Industrial Estate and Willington: Issued due to the high tide forecast on Tuesday between 4:15pm and 5pm.

- Flood alert for Northumberland coast: Flooding is possible at beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads between on Tuesday between 3:30pm and 6:45pm. The areas most affected will be Seahouses North Pier, Beadnell Harbour Road North, Alnmouth Horse Field, Alnmouth River Footpath, A1068 Main Road, Newbiggin Bay North Promenade and North Blyth Sand Dunes.

- Flood alert for Tyne and Wear coast: Strong winds and high tides may cause large waves and spray overtopping on Tuesday between 3pm and 7:30pm. Areas most affected will be Seaburn Lower Promenade, Hendon Promenade and Roker Seafront.

- Flood alert for Tyne estuary: Flooding is possible at riverside footpaths and low lying land and roads on Tuesday between 3:30pm and 5:30pm. Areas most affected will be the Newcastle Quayside.

- Flood alert for Lower Ouse: Only minimal flood risk is expected on Tuesday afternoon.

- Flood alert for Upper River Ouse: Flooding is possible on Riverside footpaths and low-lying land in York, and to the south as far as Naburn Lock, including Kings Staith, Queens Staith, and South Esplanade. Further rainfall over the coming days may keep levels high.

A full list can be found on the Government website.

