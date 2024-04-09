Pictures captured across our region show flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

Widely over an inch of rain in just a few hours today. A combination of heavy rain, high tides and saturated ground caused flooding in areas.

Flooding in South Shields, where Temple Town meets South Eldon Street. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

It’s the latest in a string of wet days this month – many parts of the region have already seen as much rainfall as we’d expect in in the whole of April (some places over 100mm)

The rain now has to work its way out - so people are being urged to keep an eye on river levels and flood warnings.

Flooding in South Shields Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

There was heavy flooding across the road in South Shields, where Temple Town meets South Eldon Street - a place which often gets the brunt after large rainfall.

The A189 Spine Road near Blyth was closed in both directions due to flooding. Credit: ITV Tyne Tes

The A189 Spine Road near Blyth was also closed in both directions today due to severe flooding.

