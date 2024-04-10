Hundreds turn out to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in Newcastle

Hundreds of people attended a prayer gathering in Newcastle to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

It is the first time the event, which marks the end of Ramadan, has taken place at Kingston Park.

Organisers decided to put on the event in the north of the city as a response to their growing community.

Volunteer Amira Ismail said: "I feel it's our duty to help and spread the happiness in the community. For that I volunteered and I'm happy to help in the Muslim community here."

In previous years, prayers have been held in Fenham, but not in the north of the city.

The festival is a chance for the community to come together and celebrate.

Nuha Kejman, who attended Wednesday's event, said: "This is like the main hotspot for Libyans to get together so I would say it's like fifty per cent of Libyans here and it's really nice, we don't get to see them very often.

"Everyone's kind of busy working .. and it's quite hard to go back home twice a year and celebrate it back home so this feels like the closest thing we have to home."

Some of the women gathering at the event at Kingston Park. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Organiser Taha Benjabar said: "We have a duty as the committee of the Gosforth and Great Park Muslim mosque to hold something like this where people can come and pray and embrace their community within the areas they are living and we also want to help out the council with the net zero policy.

"Instead of people travelling to Fenham and other places they can walk, they can car pool so it's easier, better for the environment, better for our community."

Joining in the festivities, youngster Joud Jaffar said: "It's been fantastically wonderful.

"You get to celebrate with family and you get to celebrate lots of stuff."

