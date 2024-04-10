A TV cosmetic doctor gave free botox to a patient in return for sex at his clinic, a medical tribunal has found.

Dr Tijion Esho, who has featured on ITV’s This Morning, BBC’s Morning Live and E4’s Body Fixers, had admitted to an improper emotional relationship with the woman, referred to as Patient A, with whom he exchanged “inappropriate” sexual messages on Instagram.

The 42-year-old told a Medical Tribunal Practitioners Service (MPTS) hearing that he never had any physical sexual contact with Patient A who provided sex services via OnlyFans and webcams.

However an MPTS panel, sitting in Manchester, ruled that Dr Esho did have sexual intercourse with Patient A at his clinic in Newcastle in 2021 and administered botox free of charge.

It also ruled that he told her he “could get away with giving her botox in exchange for sexual services”.

A medical tribunal has found Dr Tijion Esho’s conduct towards a female patient was sexually motivated Credit: Ian West/PA

The panel also found that, at a consultation months earlier, he had stroked her hair and rubbed himself against her after he made inappropriate comments on the shape of her bottom.

A year earlier, at another consultation, he made similar remarks to Patient A, again rubbed himself against her, and allowed her to masturbate him, the panel determined.

The tribunal was also told about a number of "inappropriate" Instagram messages sent to Patient A between July 2019 and February 2022.

The panel ruled the conduct of the doctor, also known as Oluwafemi Esho, was sexually motivated but did not find Patient A to be vulnerable because of her profession.

The hearing will reconvene later this month to decide whether Dr Esho’s fitness to practise is impaired because of his misconduct.

Dr Esho featured on the ITV morning programme to provide his medical opinion and comment on cosmetic surgery discussions.

He was also regularly consulted on Body Fixers for E4, a channel operated by Channel 4, which aired for two seasons in 2016 and 2017, and made appearances on segments of BBC’s Morning Live until the summer of 2022.

Dr Esho is the founder of the Esho Clinic, which also has locations in London, Liverpool and Dubai, and has a host of celebrity clients.

