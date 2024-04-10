CCTV images have been released showing a wanted man from North Yorkshire buying alcohol while on the run in Tyneside.

Detectives have renewed their appeal to find wanted man Huw Owen, from Scarborough, and are now working with Northumbria Police after he was spotted in Newcastle.

Mr Owen, 40, was originally wanted in connection with a suspected serious assault on another man in the village of Staithes, in North Yorkshire, on 13 March.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for head injuries but officers confirmed he died at the end of last week. His family are being supported by specially trained police officers while the investigation continues.

It is believed Mr Owen is 65 miles north from Staithes, in Newcastle.

Detectives from North Yorkshire and Northumbria Police are searching for wanted man Huw Owen. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

CCTV images show him in the Newcastle area on Saturday 6 April, buying bottles of alcohol from a shop.

He is pictured with a beard and is wearing a dark, possibly green-coloured puffer-style jacket, a light-coloured woollen hat with a bobble, dark trousers or jeans and dark shoes which are possibly walking boots. He is also carrying a green-looking backpack with what appears to be a grey and orange sleeping bag pouch attached to the side.

Police have carried out multiple checks of known addresses and locations but he has not yet been located. Owen also has links to Whitby, Scarborough and Wales.

Officers are asking anyone who knows where Mr Owen is to call 999 and pass the information on as a matter of urgency.

North Yorkshire Police also appealed to him directly, telling him "to do the right thing and contact the police" himself.

The public is warned to not approach Mr Owen if they recognise him.

