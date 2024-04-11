A 14-year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint on Teesside, police say.

Cleveland Police are appealing for information or any witnesses after the boy was robbed at knifepoint in Normanby at about 3:10pm on Tuesday 9 April.

The incident happened between Ormesby Road and Flatts Lane in Normanby when the victim was riding his bicycle.

It was reported that three men, who were dressed in dark clothing and wore face coverings, approached the victim on the cycle path that runs from the Poverina pub to Flatts Lane.

The suspects then threatened the victim and forced him to hand over his bicycle before leaving the scene, police said.

The victim was not harmed but was left shaken by the incident.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information or any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 064316.

Footage can be uploaded here.

