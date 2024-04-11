Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick insists the play-offs are not out of reach - but says their match against Ipswich is a must-win if his side are to make the top six.

Boro sit ninth in the table, six points adrift of the play-off places after an entertaining 2-2 draw at Hull City.

Mathematically, Middlesbrough remain in the hunt with 62 points but have played more games than their nearest rivals. With four games left to play, Carrick still believes his players can break into play-offs.

When asked if his side were still confident that that was still achievable, he said: "You're kidding, aren't you? Of course we are. One hundred per cent.

"It's pretty obvious we've got to win the next game. Nothing's changed from before this game.

"Norwich took a point (drawing 2-2 against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday), us and Hull have taken a point. There are games to play.

"Anything can happen in this league so there's no way we're giving up on anything just yet."

Boro took the lead through Emmanuel Latte Lath in the fourth minute, but Hull grew into the game and levelled the scores just before the half hour mark.

Just over ten minutes later a mix-up between keeper Seny Dieng and Lewis O'Brien gave Jean Michael Seri an opportunity to propel the home side in front.

Middlesbrough fought back after the break, and a sweeping counter attack produced the equaliser on 71 minutes through some good linkup play between Isaiah Jones and Finn Azaz.

Boro's focus now turns to a trip to second-placed Ipswich Town on Saturday 13 April.

