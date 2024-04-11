A number of flights were diverted while a defect was inspected on the runway at Newcastle Airport.

Five inbound flights were diverted during the closure on Wednesday night (11 April) while three outbound flights were cancelled or rescheduled to Thursday.

A spokesperson for Newcastle Airport said the inspection had been completed and the runway has now reopened.

They said : "Our runway was closed for a short period last night while a defect was inspected. This was completed as quickly as possible and the runway reopened.

"Unfortunately as a result, five inbound flights opted to divert during the short closure and three outbound flights were cancelled or rescheduled to today.

"Flights are now operating as normal and we apologise to any passengers affected."

