Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton signs new long-term deal

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has committed his future to the club by signing a new long-term contract.

The Brazilian international's contract was due to expire in 2025, leading to speculation the Magpies could be forced to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for nothing.

However, he has allayed these fears by putting pen to paper on a new deal, staying at St James' Park for the foreseeable future.

Joelinton has played 179 times and scored 25 goals for Newcastle since joining the club in 2019. Credit: PA

“I feel great," Joelinton told the Newcastle website after the extension was confirmed. "I feel very happy and my family is happy.

“A lot of things have happened in my years here. I’ve learnt a lot and grown a lot, and for me to come here to Newcastle was the best decision of my career.

“I love playing for the club. I love the club, I love the fans.

“We had a lot of discussions and I always wanted to be here. I’m glad to continue and I hope to have success in the years to come.”

Joelinton was the Magpies' record signing when he joined from Hoffenheim in 2019 in a deal believed to be worth around £40million.

It initially took time for him to impress in a black and white shirt as he struggled playing as a centre forward. However, his performances were transformed following the arrival of Eddie Howe in 2021, thriving in a box-to-box midfield role.

Joelinton has not featured since picking up a thigh injury in the 3-0 win over Sunderland in January. Credit: PA

He has amassed 179 appearances for the Magpies, scoring 25 goals, but has not featured since January due to a thigh injury picked up in the 3-0 FA Cup win over Sunderland.

Reacting to the announcement, Howe said: "This has been a big priority for us off the pitch and I'm absolutely delighted Joelinton has committed his future to the club.

"Joey is an exceptional player and person, and the love he has for the club is reciprocated by all of us here. He brings unique qualities to the group and undoubtedly makes us stronger.

"I'd like to thank everyone involved behind the scenes for bringing this to a swift and positive conclusion. We are all excited to see Joelinton in a Newcastle shirt for many years to come."

