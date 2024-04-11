A school on Teesside posted a safety warning to parents on social media following what it described as alleged "attempted child abductions" in the area.

Parents were left alarmed by the claim made by South Bank Primary School, on Poplar Grove, in Middlesbrough, on Facebook.

In the post by headteacher Tammy Cooper, she said: "I have been made aware that last night there were two attempted child abductions in the South Bank area.

"Please remind your children to stay safe when out playing."

The post, shared on Sunday 9 April, was shared more than 1,200 times.

The Facebook post was shared by more than 1,200 people. Credit: Facebook

Miss Cooper told ITV Tyne Tees the alleged victims were "not confirmed" as pupils of the school.

She added that the incident sparked an "impromptu but important reminder about stranger danger" with pupils.

Cleveland Police said there had been no report attempted child abduction.

The force did confirm there was a report of a car acting suspiciously in the area and that no children were harmed or spoken to by the occupants of the vehicle.

Officers have conducted reassurance patrols and checked CCTV as well as given advice to the school.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...