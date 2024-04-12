Two county lines drug dealers operating from a hotel room in York have been jailed.

Lewis Benson, 20, of Princess Street in Dewsbury, and Jacob Dobson, 22, of Windsor Road in Batley, both pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Police from the York Expedite Team worked with West Yorkshire Police to uncover the travelling duo and their intentions to deal drugs, on 5 October 2023.

A hotel room in York was booked in Dobson’s name, and CCTV footage captured him and Benson arriving together that morning.

When police entered the room, they found Benson inside. Officers uncovered a large quantity of class A drugs, two mobile phones and a lock knife.

Dobson later returned to the room and was found to be in possession of a quantity of cash.

Officers arrested the two men, while also seizing the drugs, weapon, money and phones.

Dobson and Benson were sentenced at York Crown Court on Friday 12 April 2024. Dobson was sentenced to three years and six months in prison, while Benson was sentenced to a 20-month custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months.

PC Damion Liversidge, from the York Expedite Team, said: “We’re committed to dismantling county lines networks through the targeting of offenders and the safeguarding of victims.

“I would urge local communities to continue to work with us by informing us of any suspicious activity. The information you provide may help us secure out next conviction”.

