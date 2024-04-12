Plans have been approved for a £65 million project that aims to create an “amusement centre” in Newcastle city centre.

A major redevelopment at Newcastle’s flagship shopping centre has been given the green light by city council planners.

The proposals for Eldon Square will bring new leisure, culture and dining facilities to Newcastle City Centre.

It is hoped the changes will attract new visitors, bring millions into the city’s economy and create hundreds of jobs.

What will the plans include?

Two new cultural, food and drink, sport, leisure and entertainment venues will be added to Eldon Square.

The first will take up the vacant top floor of the former Debenhams department store. It will blend food, socialising, art, cultural entertainment and music performance.

The second will be based across part of the centre, including the vacant former Eldon Leisure Centre. It hopes to have indoor sports and entertainment aimed at families, with an “amusement centre” and indoor motorised electric go-karting.

The proposals, first revealed in December, were brought forward after the closure of big-name retailers including Debenhams, which left thousands of square feet in the shopping centre empty.

A council meeting on 12 April heard planning officers blame the increase in vacant lots on changes in shopping habits, accelerated by the Covid pandemic.

Councillors were told that the plans for the former Debenhams site would create 350 new jobs, bring in £11.24 million into the city’s economy, and attract an additional 780,000 visitors.

The Eldon Leisure plans are expected to create a further 210 jobs and bring in £8.84 million to the local economy.

Speaking after the meeting, the city council’s director of growth and investment, Michelle Percy, said: “The council’s vision for Newcastle city centre is a place that is economically strong, inclusive, and sustainable in which residents can be proud.

“This £65m of new investment in Eldon Square is proof of the diversification of the city centre providing a boost to culture, leisure and entertainment offering live music, dance, and performances.

Work is expected to start on the scheme “immediately”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...