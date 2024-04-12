A schoolboy was hit repeatedly in the face with what police believe was a knuckle-duster outside a school in North Tyneside.

The incident happened outside Churchill Community College in Wallsend on 28 March.

Police responded to a report of assault on Churchill Street at around 12:50pm.

Officers have said that a 12-year-old boy was approached from behind and hit "multiple times" in the face.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "It was reported that an offender approached a student from behind and struck him multiple times in the face before fleeing the scene.

"The victim, a 12-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries to his head, right hand and left leg."

Investigations are continuing into the circumstances behind the incident.

Police have urged that anyone with information to get in touch.

