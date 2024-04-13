A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following recent firearms incidents in the Grangetown area of Teesside.

Incidents were reported on Richmond Court on Easter Monday (1 April), and Wilton Way on Saturday 6th April.

The incidents are believed to have been targeted attacks and Cleveland Police said "officers will remain highly visible in the area to help provide reassurance.”

Police say a 21-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man have also been arrested, on suspicion of assisting an offender. All will be questioned.

Cleveland Police said: " We would like to thank the public for their support in helping us locate the wanted man and we would reassure local communities that our officers will remain in the area carrying out patrols.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...