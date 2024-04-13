A man who held people hostage at knife-point in North Yorkshire has been jailed.

Jordan Kelly, 23, was sentenced to four years after assaulting two people, as well as a police officer who came to their aid.

The incident happened during the early hours of Saturday 9 September 2023.

A woman contacted Cleveland Police with concerns for the welfare of a man - however, the man then returned to an address in Yarm, forcing himself into the property.

It was reported that Kelly had a knife. He assaulted a woman, and was fighting with others in the address.

When police arrived at the scene, and attempted to remove Kelly, he became aggressive towards the officers, pushing one against the wall and trying to kick him.

The group of people who were present told police Kelly had held them hostage while threatening them with a knife. He had also made threats to kill one of the women and the man - as well as himself.

Kelly, from Seamer, North Yorkshire, was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court at the end of March.

Detectives have welcomed the four-year sentence given to Kelly, saying it "reflects the gravity of the crimes" he had committed.

“This was a case involving an unprovoked attack on multiple victims and was undoubtedly terrifying for them and for the officers who came to help them.

“The victims had the strength and courage to tell police exactly what had happened and we are grateful for this," Temporary Detective Constable Samantha Finlayson, of Cleveland Police’s Domestic Abuse Unit, had said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...